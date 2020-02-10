Dhenkanal: The Dhenkanal Citizen Action Committee is going to observe a dawn-to-dusk bandh across the district February 14 over their demand for a city hospital.

After Bargarh, city hospital demand has gathered momentum in Dhenkanal district. Dhenkanal Citizen Action Committee convened a meeting at the local Ganesh Market Sunday afternoon. Thereafter, the office bearers of the committee informed the media at a press meet that a 12-hour bandh will be observed across the district February 14.

Their demand includes conversion of old district headquarters hospital at Bazi square to city hospital and the new seven-storied new district headquarters hospital at Dakhinakali area be converted to medical college, they informed.

A procession will be taken out through the town in the morning February 14. The committee has decided to request government and private organisations, educational institutions, business establishments and transporters to support the bandh call for the sake of the district’s betterment.

The committee has decided to keep the railway traffic out of bandh’s preview.

Notably, the DHH was shifted from its old building at Bazi square to the new building at Dakhinakali area May 26, 2018. The new facility was built at a cost of Rs 50 crore. The old DHH building has meanwhile turned into a den of anti socials. Local people have been demanding for the old DHH building being converted into a city hospital. However, this is first time that the people of the district are going to observe a bandh under the banner of Dhenkanal Citizen Action Committee.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee, senior citizens, advocates, leaders of political parties and members of district journalists’ association.

PNN