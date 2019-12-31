Bhubaneswar: Severe cold wave conditions continue to grip major parts of the state with temperature in as many as 14 places including the twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack hovering below 10 degrees Celsius.

Angul was the coldest place in the state Tuesday with a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius, followed by Sonepur (5.6), Darinigbadi (6), Keonjhar (6.2) and Phulbani 6.5 degrees Celsius.

The other places which recorded a minimum temperature of less than 10 degrees Celsius were Jharsuguda and Titilagarh (8 each), Sambalpur and Talcher (8.6 each) Cuttack and Sundargarh (9 each) Balasore (9.4), Hirakud (9.6) and Bhubaneswar 9.8 degrees Celsius.

The MeT office predicted light to moderate rain or thundershower at one or two places over, Baragarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada and dry weather in rest of the district.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is also likely to occur at many places over North Odisha districts and at a few places over the districts of Odisha January 2.

The MeT department has issued yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning and hail to occur at one or two places over the districts of coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanja, Anugul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Gajapati, Rayagada, Nayagarh and Kandhamal January 3 next.

The weather office also predicted that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Balasore, Khurda, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur January 4.

The authorities here advised the District Collectors to shift the harvested paddy to safe places and avoid any loss or damage due to rain. The Collectors were also asked to take measures to protect paddy in the mandis.