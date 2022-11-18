Bhubaneswar: It seems Odia film industry is on track to restore its former glory with booming content like Adieu Godard and Daman. With this, young filmmakers have now shown guts to set their foot in the declining industry with fresh and original content.

Odia movie audience has much to look forward to as the shooting of a travel-based film has begun with muhurat puja. StoryLab which started in the year 2015 with an aim to promote Odia culture through entertainment has now come up with its first film titled Ae Akasha Tale.

Ae Aaksha Tale is all about a journey that teaches the philosophy of life. Notably, it is being shot in most of the districts of Odisha. The idea of the movie is to blend Odia culture into a modern lifestyle that will inspire the young and old to visualise life from a different perspective.

Adieu Godard fame actor Abhishek Giri, and social media’s favourite Odia character Samarpita Dash (Mamuni) will be in the lead roles.

The film marks the directorial debut of StoryLab Odisha Founder Subhendu Biswal, who works as a management consultant in the United States, DOP is an international award-winning filmmaker.

Out of the two songs in the movie, one has been directed and sung by Daman music director Gaurav Anand and the other by young music director Preet Priyo, which includes four different dialects of Odia.