Mumbai: It seems TV actress and of Bigg Boss fame Hina Khan has got engaged with long time boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Recently she shared a series of pictures on the social media flaunting a beautiful diamond ring. The pictures have gone viral with many asking whether Hina Khan has finally got engaged.

Hina captioned her post, “It’s A Yes! Couldn’t get anything better than this beautiful ring for Valentine’s (sic).”

Earlier, Hina also posted a romantic post on the birthday of her boyfriend Rocky. Hina shared a photo of them on Instagram, and wrote, “You and Me ♾Painting Love all over..Happy Birthday Love 💕#MyValentineForever @rockyj1.”

However, the actress has not announced officially whether she has got engaged or not which has led to widespread speculation.

Hina is very open about her personal life. She often shares photos with boyfriend Rocky on social media. The couple met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for the first time where Rocky was the supervising producer and Hina was playing the lead role.

Rocky became an overnight sensation when he appeared in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 11 and proposed to Hina on national television.

On work front, Hina made her debut in Hindi films with Vikram Bhatt’s film Hacked. However, the film did not do well at the box office.

Hina is one of the well-known television actresses. She got fame from TV soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After which she appeared in Bigg Boss season 12 where Hina’s career got a new direction. She also appeared in Ekta Kapoor’s series Kasauti Zindagi Ki. She played a negative role in the series.