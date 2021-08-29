Remuna: Jaleswar in Balasore is yet to shed its tag as a hub of brown sugar smuggling while Remuna is witnessing proliferation of drug trafficking even though excise and police officials have been carrying out raids in other areas.

The drug menace is yet to be stamped out in the district, a report said.

The report said, illegal drug trade has been flourishing in Talapada panchayat. In past few months, such illegal activities have increased manifold here, local said.

According to reports, drug peddlers come on bikes and in cars to Sunahat, Balighat and Galapola areas and sell small packets of drug for thousands of rupees. Educated youths are falling into the vicious trap of drug consumption, it was alleged.

Besides, other places like Srijang, Tundura, Inchudi, Rasalpur and Jaydev Kasba panchayats are plunging into routine drug peddling.

Drug mafia has created small traders in these areas and running their business.

Retail traders are bringing drug in auto rickshaws engaged in fish transportation. Locals said with the increase in drug trade, law and order has been deteriorating in these areas.

Locals blamed the excise and police officials for the rise in drug peddling in rural pockets.

Excise officials Friday seized brown sugar worth Rs 15 lakh and arrested two persons including a woman in Balasore. The flying squads and the police have been regularly carrying out raids in parts of Balasore with seizures of brown sugar.

Locals said raids should be carried out in the areas of Remuna.

PNN