Berlin: Sacred Games actress Elnaaz Norouzi says her Instagram account was recently hacked. It has been recovered now and she is happy that nothing ‘too crazy happened’ while her account was hacked.

Elnaaz realised that her account had been compromised when she was not being able to get access to it.

“The password was changed and then Instagram wasn’t even allowing me to change password and at some point, it was saying I need to contact Instagram to ensure the account belonged to me,” she said.

“Cyber crime is at an all-time high. My Instagram was hacked. I was super worried about the person sending messages to my friends or posting inappropriate pictures. My team helped to recover it. We stand to lose our reputation when something like this happens. I am happy that nothing too crazy happened and that I am back on my Instagram,” Elnaaz added.

She is currently in Germany amid the global COVID-19 lockdown.