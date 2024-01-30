Berhampur: Sunapur Beach in Odisha’s Ganjam district has received the prestigious Blue Flag certification from Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) in Denmark.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday took it to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Glad to share that #Sunapur Beach in #Ganjam, one of the picturesque beaches of #Odisha has received the prestigious #BlueFlag certification from @FEEInt. This globally recognised eco-label, by ensuring stringent environmental standards, cleanliness, and tourist-friendly amenities will further boost tourism. #OdishaLeads”

Glad to share that #Sunapur Beach in #Ganjam, one of the picturesque beaches of #Odisha has received the prestigious #BlueFlag certification from @FEEInt. This globally recognised eco-label, by ensuring stringent environmental standards, cleanliness, and tourist-friendly… pic.twitter.com/Yp9waqpdsh — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 29, 2024



Notably, Sunapur Beach is being managed by the District Beach Management Committee, Ganjam. Prior to it, Golden Beach of Puri had won the certification.

It can be mentioned here that, the Blue Flag program was initiated in Europe in 1987. The certification is granted annually by an international panel consisting of representatives from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), and the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE).

PNN