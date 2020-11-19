Mumbai: Actor Imran Khan, Aamir Khan’s nephew, has decided to call it quits on his acting career. For the past few days, Imran was contemplating on his personal life. The news has come as a big disappointment to Imran’s fans.

According to media reports, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor has decided to quit acting after 12 years. He will no longer be seen acting in films. Imran has now decided to focus his attention on the other side of the camera.

According to reports, Imran is now planning to direct films instead of acting. He has a good understanding of films. Since he comes from a film family, he has seen all these things closely since childhood.

Imran’s married life is also not going well. There were also reports in the past that he could divorce his wife Avantika Malika. Right now both husband and wife are not living together. However, apart from some cryptic posts on Instagram, the couple has neither confirmed nor denied the news.

Significantly, Imran Khan started his film career as a child actor in Aamir Khan’s film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He acted in films like Kidnap, Luck, I Hate Love Story, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. Imran was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti. In the year 2018, he also starred in a short film which he directed.

Worth mentioning, TV-film actor Sana Khan also quit her acting career to serve religion and humanity.