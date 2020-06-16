Mumbai: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has shaken the entire nation. The actor is said to have been battling depression for the last 6 months. The post mortem reports are out and it confirms death by hanging. Now amidst it all, Navya fame actress Somya Seth has opened up on her ordeal. She has confessed to trying to die by suicide. Below are all the details you need.

Somya rose to fame with her stint in Star Plus’ Navya… Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal. She also made a lot of noise over her troubled marriage with her husband Arun Kapoor. The two welcomed their son Ayden soon after marriage in 2017. Trouble in paradise began in 2018. Now, in a 3-page long note, Somya has opened up about all that went wrong with her.

The actress shared her ordeal in a post on Instagram. Somya Seth wrote, “I was hiding my suicidal thoughts. I attended events. Greeted everyone with hugs and smiles. Laughed with them. But as people left for their home, I used to look for ideas to kill myself. I was disgusted and disappointed with my life.”

Somya Seth continued, “I looked at myself in the mirror couldn’t believe it was me – I saw bruises on my hands and my face – my head was throbbing in pain. The life inside me had died. I was breathing but found it useless! I felt abandoned and unloved.”

The most heartbreaking part came when the Navya actress revealed she was pregnant at that time. “But I didn’t do it. I couldn’t do it. I had to live. Almost like I was forced to live. I was pregnant, if it was just me, I would have done it. But that wasn’t my case… Today I know people who committed suicide were probably as strong as you and I. Sushant (Singh Rajput) Included. Remember Pratyusha (Banerjee)?”, continued her note.