New Delhi: Farmer union leaders Tuesday invited Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to their protest site. They offered to serve him ‘jalebi’ and ‘pakoda’ along with tea at their langar (community kitchen). The invitation was extended after the union leaders were offered tea by the minister during a marathon meeting with the government. The meeting took place over their ongoing agitation against three new farm laws.

“Tomar Saheb requested us to have tea during the break between the meeting. We in return extended him an invitation to accompany us to our protest site. There we are serving tea along with jalebi and pakodas in langar. This led to laughter all around,” Jamhuri Kisan Sabha’s Kulwant Singh Sandhu told this agency. He said farmers’ unions leaders wanted to utilise the break time to discuss the government’s offer of forming committee.

At the meeting, the government suggested setting up a committee to look into issues raised by farmers protesting against new farm laws. However, it was rejected by representatives of 35 agitating organisations . The marathon meeting with three Union Ministers, including Tomar ended without any resolution.

The government has called for another round of discussions Thursday, December 3.