Kolkata: A group of agitating junior doctors Saturday evening reached West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Kolkata’s Kalighat area to hold talks to resolve the RG Kar hospital impasse.

Escorted by a pilot police vehicle, the delegation comprising around 30 medics arrived at Banerjee’s residence at around 6:45pm, about 45 minutes past the scheduled time for the meeting. The government had, however, invited 15 representatives for the meeting.

Before departing from their sit-in spot outside Swasthya Bhavan, the health department headquarters, the protesters said they would not settle for anything less than the five demands they had previously placed before the government.

The medics demanded accountability and punishment for those responsible for the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 and “destruction” of evidence; strict action against the former medical college principal Sandip Ghosh; the resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam; improved security for healthcare workers; and the eradication of the “threat culture” in government healthcare institutions.

