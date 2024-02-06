Agra: In a unique initiative, designed to draw the district administration’s attention, a couple, dressed as a bride and groom, marked their 17th wedding anniversary amid the dirt and rubbish on the road located in Agra city’s Nagala Kali area in Uttar Pradesh.

The couple garlanded each other while local residents held placards saying that they would not vote if the road and drain were not properly constructed.

According to the locals, the problem has persisted for 15 years, but in the last eight months, the road has turned into a dirty drain, making it difficult for people in the area to move about.

People from more than 30 colonies use this road. But due to the filthy conditions, the locals now have to take a detour of two kilometres.

Posters, saying ‘No development, no vote’ were also pasted outside a dozen colonies in the area, but to no avail.

The residents have complained that public representatives did not take any action despite multiple demands so Bhagwan Sharma decided to stage this unique protest alongside his wife Uma Sharma.

“Since the last 15 years, we have been making continued efforts. We have gone to all the public representatives and concerned authorities. Since there was no action, we were forced to protest in such a manner,” he said.

Uma Sharma said the protest is to reveal the issue on a larger scale.

IANS