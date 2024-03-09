Mumbai: Actors Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde are all set to star as the lead pair in Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming film Sanki.

The Nadiadwala Grandson took to their social media account and made the announcement: “The Sanki’s are on their way to take over the cinemas on Valentine’s Day. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sanki starring #AhanShetty & @hegdepooja releasing on 14th February 2025 in cinemas near you Directed by #AdnanAShaikh & #YasirJah Written by @rajatsaroraa @WardaNadiadwala.”

Ahan, who is the son of Hindi superstar Suniel Shetty made his acting debut in 2021 with the action romance film Tadap. The movie which starred Tara Sutaria as the female lead, was directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

On the other hand, Pooja is known for her work in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema. She has done movies like Saakshyam, Housefull 4, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Beast, Acharya, Cirkus, and most recently, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Sanki will release February 14, 2025, and is written by Rajat Aroraa, directed by debutants Adnan A. Shaikh and Yasir Jah.