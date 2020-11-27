Kalahandi: Banners of the banned CPI (Maoist) surfaced in Phuladumera village of Trilochanpur panchayat under Bijepur police limits in Kalahandi district Friday.

Phuladumera village is located at the foot of Niyamgiri hill. The villagers Friday spotted Mao posters and banners put up in their village.

The Banshadhara-Ghumusar-Nagabali division of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) has opposed construction of road at the foot of Niyamgiri hill. The outfit, which is said to be active in the Niyamgiri area but has not carried out any activities recently, has once again made its presence felt.

The Ultras have also urged people to observe the annual People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week starting from December 2.

The last time the Odisha Police’s Special Operation Group (SOG) jawans engaged in a gunfight with the Maoists was September 9. Two jawans had then attained martyrdom.

PNN