RESHMI YADAV, OP

Bhubaneswar: Poetry has long been regarded as the purest form of human expression—an art that transcends language, culture, and time. However, in an era where artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly influencing creative fields, poetry is no longer untouched. While some see AI as a tool to enhance creativity, others fear it may threaten the essence of artistic expression. “AI is undoubtedly a powerful tool, but it can never replace the human mind,” says Sunaainaa Mohanty, Social Media & Content Executive at Bangalore, and author of 21 Days 21 Shades and Expressions: Rhythmical Thoughts. “Poetry comes from within—it’s an expression of emotions, not just a string of well-placed words. No matter how well AI is trained, it cannot capture the depth of human emotions.” As AI-powered tools like ChatGPT, Sudowrite, and Bard gain popularity, the debate intensifies: Is AI enhancing creativity or diminishing its authenticity? For some, AI serves as a creative companion rather than a threat. Ananya Mishra, a postgraduate student in English literature, sees AI as a valuable collaborator. “I don’t consider AI a threat but a partner in the creative process. It helps me overcome writer’s block by suggesting new themes and metaphors. But the soul of a poem still comes from a human heart.” However, many literary purists argue that AI-generated poetry lacks depth and emotional authenticity. Girish Ranjan Sahoo, a professor at Centurion University and an Odia satirist, believes poetry is a reflection of personal experience and societal observation—something AI cannot replicate. “I write about overlooked issues, social struggles, politics, and human emotions. True poetry is born from lived experiences and deep contemplation. AI merely compiles data and patterns—it doesn’t feel pain, love, or longing,” says Sahoo. “When a poet writes, they reflect, struggle, and refine their thoughts. AI, on the other hand, generates results based on pre-existing information. That is not creation—it is reproduction.” He further warns against over-reliance on AI, questioning its long-term impact on future poets. “If young poets grow up depending on AI for inspiration, will they ever learn to dig deep into their own emotions? Poetry is meant to challenge us, to give voice to what words often struggle to express. If we surrender that to AI, we risk losing something profoundly human.” While AI continues to evolve, one truth remains: poetry is deeply tied to human emotion and experience. Whether AI will complement or compromise this essence is a debate that will shape the future of creative expression.

