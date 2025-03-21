Bhawanipatna: Despite efforts by the Central and state governments to provide safe drinking water to people in rural areas, tapped drinking water supply remains a dream for many households. While the BASUDHA (Buxi Jagabandhu Assured Drinking Water to all Habitation) scheme in Kalahandi remains largely incomplete, the success of the Central government’s Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is also in question. Less than 30 per cent work under the BASUDHA project has been completed in the district. Implemented by the Kalahandi Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department, the BASUDHA scheme faces challenges across various blocks. In areas such as Bhawanipatna Sadar, Thuamul Rampur, and Lanjigarh, overhead tanks and pipeline installations have cost between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 50 lakh.

However, poor-quality work has caused many projects to fail. In villages like Rishigaon and Shagada panchayat’s Labaneswar under Bhawanipatna block, although overhead tanks and pipelines were installed, residents have not received a single drop of water for the past two years, leading to severe water scarcity. Implementation of the Centrally-sponsored JJM, which was initiated after BASUDHA, has also struggled. With an estimated expenditure of around Rs 40 lakh, JJM is aimed at providing safe drinking water to rural areas. In the 2024 fiscal year, the government allocated Rs 2,494.59 crore for rural drinking water projects, covering 2,062 revenue villages and including 546 projects. Six mega projects were planned to supply water to 412 villages, while 390 single-village projects and solar-powered schemes were proposed in 279 villages. However, progress has been slow.

Of the 546 planned projects, 324 remain stuck at the tender stage, and tenders have only been invited for 87 solar-powered water supply projects. This slow pace raises doubts about how the schemes will address the region’s water crisis this year. Mega water supply projects in Golamunda, Thuamul Rampur, Jayapatna, and Junagarh blocks are also incomplete. To date, only 60 per cent of intake well construction, 55 per cent of water treatment plant work, 36 per cent of pipeline installations, and 30 per cent of overhead tank construction have been completed. Only 17 of the planned 27 tanks have been partially built.

In 2021, an agreement was signed with EIC for Rs 14.98 crore to implement 324 solar-based water supply projects. However, over 100 of these projects remain unfinished. Presently, of the 3,97,900 households in Kalahandi, 2,08,503 still lack access to potable water. The slow execution of these projects has raised serious concerns about their ability to meet the region’s water needs. “I am new here, but I will make efforts to ensure that the pending projects, which have not been completed within the stipulated time, are finished,” said the Chief Superintending Engineer (SE) of RWSS, Kalahandi district.