Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance Department Friday arrested a government junior engineer (JE) for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

“Bijay Kumar Mohanty, JE, Command Area Development (CAD) Division, Bhadrak, has been placed under arrest and will be forwarded to the court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Balasore for possession of disproportionate assets,” the department said in a statement.

Mohanty was arrested a day after sleuths of the anti-corruption wing conducted raids at his properties at four locations.

During the raids, assets including two multi-storey buildings, seven valuable plots, Rs 1.73 lakh in cash, 350 gm of gold, and deposits worth Rs 19.46 lakh were found in his possession and the official failed to explain satisfactorily, the Vigilance Department said.

In this connection, a case under Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018 has been registered against the junior engineer at Balasore Vigilance police station.

PTI