Baripada: Four poachers were arrested by forest officials in the southern division of the Similipal National Park tiger reserve in Mayurbhanj district after their movement was detected by AI-enabled surveillance cameras.

The accused were identified as Sunil Bhakta, 25, Sahadev Mallick, 20, Ramchandra Hansdah, 25, and Dhirendra Mallick, 24.

All are residents of Chandanchaturi village under the Badasahi police station. Forest officials said the four had entered the Dukura range of Similipal at around 10 pm March 5.

Their photographs were captured by artificial intelligence-enabled cameras installed in the forest.

Two country-made guns and hunting equipment were seized from their possession.

Deputy Director of the southern division of Similipal Tiger Reserve, Samrat Gouda, said another case will also be registered under the Arms Act, 1959.