Mayurbhanj: Forest authorities arrested 39 poachers Thursday in the southern division of the Similipal Tiger Reserve, officials said.

Authorities recovered nine country-made rifles, 20 bows, and a large quantity of gunpowder and other arms from them. The poachers have been identified as residents of villages under the Udala police station limits, the deputy director of the Tiger Conservation Project, Samrat Gouda, said.

Officials said the armed group entered the sanctuary late Thursday night and was detected by AI-enabled cameras. Acting on real-time alerts, forest teams launched a 24-hour operation, resulting in the arrest of all suspects.

A case has been registered with the Western Bengal range, and an investigation is ongoing. The poachers will also face legal action under the Arms Act.