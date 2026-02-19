Bhubaneswar: A helipad is likely to be built at Similipal in Mayurbhanj district, Transport Minister Bibhuti Jena informed the state Assembly Thursday.

Jena said the district administration has been asked to identify the required land for the project.

He also said heli-taxi services on the Bhubaneswar–Gopalpur and Bhubaneswar–Similipal routes will continue. The minister added that Pawan Hans Ltd. has been selected to operate the heli-taxi service.

Meanwhile, the Assembly could not function for the second consecutive day due to disruptions. The Speaker adjourned the House following repeated uproar soon after proceedings began.