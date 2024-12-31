Baripada: With the help of AI camera network set up in the Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary, Forest department sleuths in Mayurbhanj district were able to track and successfully arrest a group of 13 poachers Monday.

The accused were booked under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 following their arrest. In addition, a separate case under the Arms Act has also been filed against them for possession of illegal firearms.

A total of 13 bows, 33 arrows, one country-made gun, and other hunting tools were seized from them. They were later forwarded to a court, Forest offi cials said.

Sources said the AI cameras installed in the core area of Similipal Tiger Reserve, which is a part of the advanced Similipal Wildlife Intelligence Network (SWIN), caught the accused persons poaching wildlife after entering into the core area November 24.

After receiving the automated alert, the Forest sleuths moved swiftly, arrested them and seized a significant quantity of hunting gear from their homes.

PNN