Baripada: Odisha forest department personnel Friday arrested four alleged poachers who had illegally entered Similipal Tiger Reserve to hunt wild animals, officials said.

They were detected through an AI-enabled camera, following which an enforcement team, including personnel of the Similipal Tiger Protection Force, tracked and apprehended them, a forest officer said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Phaguram Tudu (23), Ram Chandra Kisku (56), Ranjan Kisku (26) and Biswanath Hansda (65).

Two country-made guns, gunpowder, two head torches and other articles were seized from their possession, the officer said, adding that prompt action by the enforcement team prevented poaching of wildlife.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Podadiha Wildlife Range under the relevant provisions of the law.

They were remanded to judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected, the officer added.