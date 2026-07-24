Brahmapur: A 36-year-old man wanted by the police in multiple criminal cases suffered bullet injuries during an encounter with the force in Odisha’s Ganjam district early Friday, an officer said.

The incident took place near a forest area under Kodala police station limits, when a team of personnel went to arrest him based on a tip-off, he said.

While the team was chasing him, who was riding a motorcycle along with an associate, the accused suddenly hurled a bomb and opened fire at the personnel, said Kulamani Sethi, inspector-in-charge of Kodala police station.

In self-defence, Sethi had to retaliate, as a result of which the accused suffered a bullet injury on his right leg, while his associate managed to flee, the officer said.

Police have intensified patrolling in the area to arrest his accomplice.

The accused, allegedly involved in at least a dozen criminal cases including dacoity, robbery, attempt to murder and extortion, is undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, Sethi said.

A pistol and one round of ammunition have been seized from him, said Purushottampur SDPO Sujit Nayak.