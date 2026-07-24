Puri: East Coast Railway (ECoR) Friday deployed an AI-powered robotic platform to boost security at Odisha’s Puri railway station, as lakhs of visitors are expected to throng the seaside resort for the return car festival, an official said.

The Puri railway station is witnessing heavy passenger movement as lakhs of devotees were arriving in the town to witness Bahuda Yatra, Suna Besha and Adharapana rituals.

At least two people died and many others fell ill allegedly due to a crowd surge during Rath Yatra festivities on ‘Bada Danda’ or Grand Road July 16. The state government, however, dismissed the allegation of stampede and claimed that one person died of suffocation in the crowd surge and another man due to cardiac arrest.

“The robotic platform, named ‘DSC ARJUN’ (Dedicated Security Chassis Advanced Railway Junction Under Network Enabled Surveillance) will assist Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel monitor the station premises and promote passenger safety awareness,” the official said.

The AI-enabled robotic platform conducts continuous surveillance across platforms, circulating areas, waiting halls and other key passenger locations while disseminating important safety messages through its integrated public announcement system, he said.

It advises passengers on safe boarding and de-boarding, safeguarding personal belongings, avoiding trespassing, maintaining orderly movement and following railway safety guidelines.

Powered by artificial intelligence, computer vision, machine learning and Internet of Things technologies, DSC ARJUN serves as a force multiplier for the RPF, the official said.

DSC ARJUN’s advanced capabilities include AI-based facial recognition, real-time crowd analytics, passenger headcount, unattended baggage detection, suspicious activity detection, live video streaming, public announcements and instant alert generation.

These features enhance situational awareness, support faster decision-making and strengthen preventive, technology-driven railway security, the official added.