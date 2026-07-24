Puri: Gajapati Maharaja of Puri Divyasingha Deb Saturday performed the ‘Chhera Pahanra’ ritual, ceremonially sweeping the floors of the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.

Devotees will begin pulling the three chariots shortly.

The Bahuda Yatra marks the return journey of The Holy Trinity to the 12th-century Jagannath Temple after their week-long stay at the Gundicha Temple.

The rituals commenced with servitors carrying the deities in the traditional ‘Goti Pahandi’ (procession in a queue) to the chariots stationed outside the temple.

Though the ‘Pahandi’ was scheduled to begin at noon, it commenced at 10.50 am. Amid chants of “Jai Jagannath” and “Haribol”, the deities were taken one after another to their respective chariots.

PNN & Agencies