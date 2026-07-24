Puri: The Holy Trinity, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra were seated on their respective chariots after the traditional Pahandi ritual.

The ceremonial procession commenced with Chakraraj Sudarshan, followed by Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra and finally Lord Jagannath, who were seated on the Taladhwaja, Darpadalana and Nandighosha chariots, respectively.

Following the completion of the rituals, devotees are set to pull the three chariots from the Shree Gundicha Temple to the 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple, covering a distance of about 2.6 km along the Grand Road.