Puri: Lord Balabhadra’s divine Pahandi concluded on Friday amid chants of “Jai Jagannath” and the beating of traditional cymbals and gongs during the Bahuda Yatra in Puri. The elder sibling of Lord Jagannath was ceremonially carried out of the Gundicha Temple by servitors in the traditional swaying procession before being seated on the Taladhwaja chariot. Thousands of devotees witnessed the sacred ritual, filling the Grand Road with devotion as the return journey of the Holy Trinity to the Shree Jagannath Temple gathered momentum.

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