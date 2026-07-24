Bhubaneswar: Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan Thursday directed officials to expedite the survey, design, statutory clearances and execution of major road infrastructure projects to provide a long-term solution to Bhubaneswar’s growing traffic congestion while maintaining high construction standards.

The minister also reviewed the progress of the proposed widening and upgradation of the Koida–Chandikhole and Rimu li–Champua National Highways, projects aimed at improving connectivity and supporting the state’s economic growth.

Reviewing the progress of several strategic road infrastructure projects at Lok Seva Bhawan, the minister stressed the need for their timely completion to improve traffic management and strengthen Bhubaneswar’s road network.

The projects reviewed includ ed the Bhubaneswar Inner and Outer Ring Roads; the Jaydev Vihar–Nandankanan Road; the Left Parallel Road; the Patharaga dia–Daruthenga Road; the Shi kharchandi–Patharagadia–Ra ghunathpur Connecting Road; the Kelucharan Park–Patia Rail way Station Road; the Kelucha ran Park–Phulnakhara Road; the proposed six-lane high-level bridge over the Kuakhai River; the DN Regalia–Kalinga Nagar Road; the SUM Hospital–Sam pur Road; the Khandagiri Pokhariput Elevated Corridor; the NH-16–AIIMS Square Link Road; the Power House–CRPF Square Road survey; the Daya West Canal Road; and the pro posed elevated corridor on the Bhubaneswar–Puri Road.

Harichandan said the projects would play a key role in developing a world-class road infrastructure network and a more efficient, well-planned traffic management system for the state capital.

During the meeting, he reviewed issues related to the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), land acquisition, forest clearances and other statutory approvals required for the Koida–Chandikhole and Rimuli–Champua National Highway projects.