Bhadrak: Minati Panda, Additional District Judge and Judge of the Fast Track Court-cum-POCSO Court in Bhadrak, has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs20,000 in a case of abduction and rape of a minor.

The court ruled that failure to pay the fine would result in additional six months in jail.

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has also been directed to pay Rs5 lakhs in compensation to the victim.

The convict has been identified as Manoj Pradhan of Bideipur village under Kasia Marine police station of Basudevpur block in Bhadrak district