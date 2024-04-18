Bhubaneswar: Adding another feather to its cap Wednesday, AIIMS Bhubaneswar announced the launch of a cutting-edge healthcare service for the placement of an Artificial Urinary Sphincter (AUS), a significant advancement in urological care.

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar executive director Ashutosh Biswas congratulated the team of doctors and said, “The department of Urology at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has consistently been providing world-class care at the forefront of technology and innovation. With the introduction of Artificial Urinary Sphincter implantation here, the people of Odisha and Eastern India will have easy access to the treatment, for which they had to travel to other states earlier.”

The AUS implantation is recognised as a gold standard treatment for urinary incontinence, which are insusceptible to conventional treatment modalities. AUS is particularly tailored for patients who have experienced urinary incontinence due to prostate surgery, spinal cord injuries or other underlying conditions that affect urinary control.

The AUS programme will be led by a team of highly skilled urologists and surgeons, trained in the latest techniques and using state-of-the-art technology. “The initiation of the AUS represents a pivotal step in our commitment to offering comprehensive and advanced medical treatments,” said Department of Urology assistant professor Sambit Tripathy, who is involved in delivering Andrology care at City-based AIIMS. Department of Urology head Prasant Nayak added, “We are dedicated to providing our patients with the best treatments and improving their quality of life. We are thankful and indebted to the director, Ashutosh Biswas, who has always encouraged us in our endeavour, to bring the latest advances in urological care, to the people of Odisha. We are also thankful to our patients for having immense trust and faith in us.”

The medical superintendent of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar congratulated and felicitated the doctors of Urology department.

The hospital also plans to conduct regular follow-up clinics and support groups to assist patients during their recovery process.

Arindam Ganguly, Op