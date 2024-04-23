Bhubaneswar: AIIMS Bhubaneswar has started a “Low Vision Clinic” to illuminate the lives of patients who have almost lost hope due to severe visual impairments.

The clinic, one of its kind vision clinic, will help a special group of patients like the socially blind and other patients having very low vision due to glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, diabetes, retinal diseases, and other blinding diseases, who do not benefit from surgery or spectacle correction.

These types of patients usually lose hope and get frustrated with life due to being a burden to others in their family.

The low vision aids will help these patients to do their routine work and lead an independent life. This is the first-of-its-kind vision clinic in any government institute in Odisha.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas inaugurated the clinic in the presence of Dr. Praveen Vasisth from Dr. R.P.Centre, AIIMS Delhi, Medical Superintendent Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida, Dean Dr. Prashant Raghab Mohapatra.

In a first-of-its-kind endeavour within any government institution in Odisha, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has collaborated with Dr. R.P.Centre, AIIMS Delhi, and Christoffel Blinden Mission (CBM), Germany, to establish this visionary clinic.

Operational daily, the clinic pledges to offer visual rehabilitation services to those in need, thereby reshaping lives and fostering a sense of empowerment.

Inaugurating the pioneering initiative Executive Director Dr. Biswas praised the initiatives of the Ophthalmology department and acknowledged the transformative impact of the clinic.

Emphasizing the importance of regular patient follow-up and expressed gratitude to AIIMS Delhi for their support under the “ROSHINI” project.

He also unveiled training manuals aimed at empowering Asha workers and volunteers with essential eye care knowledge.

Dr. Praveen Vasisth from Dr. R.P.Centre, AIIMS Delhi, shed light on the collaborative efforts between the Government of India and NGOs like CBM, culminating in the establishment of similar clinics nationwide under the “ROSHINI” project.

Dr. Sucheta Parija, Head of the Department, Ophthalmology, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said over 75 patients are already benefiting from the Low Vision Clinic at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Dr. Parija envisioned future collaborations with blind schools for enhanced rehabilitation efforts and the training of Asha workers for primary eye care at the community level.

UNI