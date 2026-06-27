Bhubaneswar: A doctor was allegedly assaulted at AIIMS Bhubaneswar Saturday after a patient died during treatment, prompting police to detain several people.

According to reports, violence erupted in the medicine ward following the death of a patient, Shibashankar Behera, a resident of Ogalapada in Khordha district. Behera had been admitted three days earlier in critical condition after allegedly consuming poison.

He died Saturday morning.

Following his death, family members accused the hospital authorities of medical negligence. The argument soon escalated, and an on-duty doctor was allegedly assaulted by an agitated group.

Hospital staff alerted the police, and personnel from Khandagiri Police Station rushed to the hospital to restore order. Several people were detained, and an investigation has been launched.