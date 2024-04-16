Bhubaneswar: Doctors at the Department of Paediatric Surgery of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar pulled off a miracle of sorts when they succeeded in saving the life of a newborn weighing 1.1 kg, considered a very low birth weight, and afflicted with duodenal atresia, an exceptionally rare condition. The infant was born prematurely with duodenal atresia, a congenital anomaly characterized by a blockage in the first part of the small intestine known as the duodenum. This condition, occurring in approximately one in 10,000 live births, poses a significant threat to the newborn’s life if not promptly addressed. The baby was admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of AIIMS in a critical condition, battling not only challenges of prematurity but also the life-threatening complications associated with duodenal atresia.

Realising the urgency of the situation, a team of dedicated paediatric surgeons that included Bikasha Tripathy, Subrat Sahoo, Aditya Manekar, under the leadership of the Head of Department Manoj Kumar Mohanty, drew a comprehensive treatment plan. “The case presented a unique set of challenges due to the extreme prematurity of the baby coupled with the complexity of duodenal atresia,” said Mohanty, adding that the surgical intervention involved delicate procedures aimed at correcting the obstruction in the duodenum and restoring the normal flow of nutrients through the digestive tract. Despite the inherent risks associated with operating on such a fragile newborn, the surgical team demonstrated exceptional skill and precision throughout the procedure. Following the successful surgery, the newborn was closely monitored in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). A team of Neonatology doctors, led by Tapas Som, Pankaj Mohanty, Jagadish Sahoo and Tanushree Sahoo provided round-the-clock care to ensure the baby’s stable recovery.

Despite initial concerns regarding post-operative complications, the infant exhibited remarkable resilience, surpassing all expectations with each passing day, the doctors said. “We are thrilled to report that the newborn has responded exceptionally well to treatment and is making steady progress towards recovery,” said Manoj Mohanty. The successful outcome of this complex case has not only brought immense relief to the newborn’s family but also garnered widespread recognition for the Department of Paediatric Surgery at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. It is worth mentioning that a 1.1kg premature baby with jejunal atresia was successfully managed by the same team of doctors a few weeks ago.