Dehradun: Showcasing the increase in the number of AIIMS from 6 to 23 in 11 years, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda Saturday urged fresh medical graduates to uphold the highest ideals of the profession and dedicate their skills to the service of humanity.

Speaking at the 8th Convocation Ceremony of Swami Rama Himalayan University, Dehradun, Nadda highlighted the transformative strides made in India’s health sector under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the number of AIIMS increasing from 6 to 23 in just over a decade

Pointing to the expanding access to advanced tertiary healthcare services across the country, the Minister said that institutional deliveries have risen to nearly 89 per cent, reflecting strengthened maternal healthcare systems.

The Minister noted that the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) has declined from 130 per lakh live births a decade ago to 88 per lakh live births, while the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) has reduced from 39 per thousand live births to 27 per thousand live births, demonstrating sustained progress in maternal and child health outcomes.

Citing estimates from the World Health Organisation and UN agencies, Nadda stated that India has achieved a significantly faster decline in the Under-5 Mortality Rate over the past decade compared to the global average, underscoring the impact of focused policy interventions and expanded healthcare access.

Referring to tuberculosis control efforts, he noted that India has recorded a substantial decline in TB incidence, outperforming the global average reduction through sustained public health measures and community-based interventions.

The Union Health Minister also highlighted India’s historic Covid-19 vaccination drive, under which more than 220 crore vaccine doses, including precautionary and booster doses, were administered nationwide, demonstrating the scale, resilience, and efficiency of India’s public health system.