Bhubaneswar: AIIMS authorities here Monday sent four doctors and two attendants in quarantine as they had treated the truck driver from Mumbai who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The 42-year-old driver had suffered injuries in a road mishap and was recovering in AIIMS. He being a driver from Mumbai, his swab was collected and tested accordingly. His test report confirmed coronavirus infection May 8.

The four doctors and two attendants who had treated on him were asked to go in quarantine. As a measure to check the spread of the virus, the AIIMS authorities took the step, it was learnt.

Notably, the driver has not been featured in the state’s patient tally as he will be counted in Maharashtra’s tally of positive patients.

