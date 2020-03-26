Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s second coronavirus testing centre has started functioning from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here. Earlier tests were only being conducted at the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC).

AIIMS authorities informed Thursday that they tested three samples Wednesday of suspected coronavirus patients. All reports turned out to be negative.

The authorities also informed that they have asked those patients visiting the outpatient department (OPD) not to come regularly. “To restrict the spread of coronavirus, we have taken steps to limit the crowd inside the premises. Only serious orthopedic patients and emergency cases are being treated,” AIIMS officials said.

With the AIIMS testing facility on, the pressure on RMRC will certainly decrease.

PNN