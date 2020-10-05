Mumbai: The AIIMS medical board report has ruled out murder angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. It is a ‘slap’ for those who had ‘defamed’ the Maharashtra government over the actor’s death, state Minister Jayant Patil said Monday.

Patil, the Water Resources Minister said the AIIMS report has also proved the Mumbai Police handled the case properly. Then it was taken over by the CBI.

“It (the AIIMS report) is a slap for those who had defamed the Maharashtra government over the entire episode,” said Patil. Incidentally he is also the state president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The NCP is the second largest constituent in the Shiv Sena-led MVA government.

Patil said the main objective before the Mumbai Police was to find out who was responsible for the actor’s suicide. The city cops were probing that angle.

The AIIMS medical board last week ruled out murder in the death of Rajput. The board termed it ‘a case of hanging and death by suicide’.

Rajput (34) was found hanging in his suburban Bandra apartment June 14.

The Mumbai Police probed the matter initially before the CBI began its investigation into the case in August. The CBI came into the picture following a ruling by the Supreme Court. The high-profile case also saw a tussle between the Maharashtra and Bihar cops.