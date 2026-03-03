New Delhi: India’s national carrier Air India Tuesday brought back 149 stranded passengers from Dubai as part of special operations amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

The flight, AI916D, landed safely at Delhi Airport at 10:58 am IST, according to the airline.

The aircraft, bearing registration VT-EDC, carried a total of 149 passengers who had been stranded in Dubai due to the prevailing circumstances in the region.

This marks the first flight operated by an Indian airline to bring back passengers during the current crisis in the Middle East.

“Air India welcomes back stranded passengers from Dubai on flight AI916D that landed at 1058 hrs IST at Delhi Airport. The aircraft, VT-EDC, ferried a total of 149 passengers,” the airline said in a statement.

“This is the first flight operated by an Indian carrier for the homecoming of passengers amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East,” it added.

Earlier in the morning, another special flight, AI918D, brought back 143 cockpit and cabin crew members of Air India and Air India Express who had also been stranded in Dubai.

They arrived safely in Delhi, providing relief to the airline and their families.

Air India said its Operations Control Centre and supporting teams have been working round the clock to make these flights possible under extraordinary conditions.

The airline ensured close coordination with all concerned authorities to carry out the operations smoothly.

The airline expressed gratitude to the Indian Government, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and local authorities in Dubai for their support and cooperation in enabling the safe return of passengers and crew members.

Air India said the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain its top priority. The airline added that it is closely monitoring the situation and is in constant touch with Dubai Airports and other relevant authorities to operate more flights at the earliest, subject to necessary approvals.