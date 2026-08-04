New Delhi: Air India Monday said that flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi, experienced a brief turbulence-related event during the cruise phase of its journey, leading to a temporary change in altitude.

The airline confirmed that the aircraft completed its flight safely and landed in Delhi without any further issues.

All passengers and crew members subsequently disembarked safely. The flight reportedly dropped 300 feet mid-air after encountering the brief in-flight turbulence-related event during cruise.

“Air India confirms that flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi 4 August, experienced a brief in-flight turbulence-related event during cruise, resulting in a momentary change in altitude,” an Air India spokesperson said.

“The aircraft landed safely in Delhi and all passengers and crew have safely disembarked,” a spokesperson added.

According to an Air India spokesperson, there have been no reports of serious injuries following the incident.

However, a small number of passengers and crew members sustained minor injuries and were taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary medical assessment and treatment.

The airline said its airport team and medical personnel are providing necessary assistance to those affected.

“There have been no serious injuries as of now. A small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries requiring medical assessment have been taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and care by Air India’s airport team and medical personnel,” the airline stated.

Air India added that it is extending all required support to passengers and crew members involved in the incident and is fully cooperating with the relevant authorities as part of the investigation into the turbulence event.

The carrier did not disclose the exact number of people who suffered minor injuries or provide further details about the turbulence encountered during the flight.

However, it reiterated that the aircraft landed safely and that passenger safety remains its foremost concern.

“The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain Air India’s highest priority. We are providing all necessary support to those affected and are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as part of the investigation,” the spokesperson added.

IANS