New Delhi: The BJP Tuesday hit back at AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal over his move to march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence against E20 petrol, accusing him of opposing the interests of Indian farmers and attempting to revive his “failed politics”.

Delhi Police stopped Kejriwal and others at Ferozshah road from marching towards the prime minister’s residence.

Kejriwal had begun the march with around 100 people to submit more than 2.30 lakh petitions against E20 petrol, alleging that the fuel policy was adversely affecting vehicle owners.

The former chief minister had alleged that the Centre is pushing ethanol-blended fuel under pressure from US President Donald Trump and claimed the government has “yielded” to the US on the issue.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh dismissed Kejriwal’s protest as “absurd”, “meaningless” and politically motivated.

Chugh alleged that the ethanol-blending programme has been implemented in a transparent and scientific manner and that no objections have been raised to it.

“Arvind Kejriwal’s march is absurd, irresponsible and meaningless. Everything has been done in a scientific manner. The process has been duly approved and no one has raised any complaint,” he told reporters in Parliament House complex.

Targeting Kejriwal over his campaign against E20 petrol, Chugh alleged that the AAP leader is acting against the interests of Indian farmers by opposing ethanol blending.

“Kejriwal’s campaign is against India’s farmers. You are trying to deprive farmers of their income, Kejriwal ji. Ethanol is produced from crops such as maize, sugarcane and other agricultural produce. Ethanol has been used in many countries around the world for several decades, and its use in India has also been implemented in a scientific manner,” he asserted.

The BJP leader further alleged that Kejriwal is trying to create unnecessary controversy to revive his failed politics.

“But Kejriwal only wants to create unnecessary controversy. He wants to indulge in politics at any cost. His concern is neither the nation, nor vehicles, nor the problems of the people. He is merely trying to revive his failed politics. There is no scientific basis for his arguments,” Chugh claimed.

He asserted that the BJP continues to expand under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and is emerging as a stronger political force.