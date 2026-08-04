New Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm, just minutes after reconvening Tuesday amid heavy Opposition sloganeering demanding the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah in the House.

Speaker Om Birla urged the MPs to take their seats and avoid sloganeering during the “crucial” Question Hour. However, the din from the Opposition benches did not fade.

The House was subsequently adjourned till 2 p.m.

This comes as the Monsoon Session of Parliament has been facing repeated disruptions over the NEET paper leak issue and the police action against the Jantar Mantar protesters July 20. The Opposition has been demanding answers from the Home Minister over the “firing” on the protesters.

Earlier Monday, amid noisy protests by the Opposition members, the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance, 2026, was passed in the Lok Sabha through voice vote.

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tabled the legislation in the House amid loud sloganeering from Opposition MPs, who continued to demand answers from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the police action during the Jantar Mantar protests.

Despite repeated appeals by Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was presiding over the proceedings, asking members to maintain order and allow the House to function, the protests continued. The Bill was, however, passed by a voice vote.

The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance, 2026, seeks to replace the ordinance promulgated earlier this year, to enhance the sanctioned strength of judges in the apex court in view of the growing pendency of cases and the increasing workload before the judiciary.

Under the proposed legislation, the sanctioned strength of judges in the Supreme Court would be increased from 33 to 37, excluding the Chief Justice of India, thereby taking the total strength of the court from 34 to 38 judges.

The Bill seeks to replace the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance, 2026, which was promulgated in May.