Chennai: Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was taken into police custody from his residence Tuesday for questioning over his controversial double-meaning remark in Thanjavur meeting over Cauvery issue.

The development follows Udhayanidhi’s controversial speech at a DMK farmers’ protest August 3 concerning the Cauvery water dispute. During the rally, he allegedly used an offensive double entendre alluding to actor Trisha after sections of the crowd chanted her name.

Besides a police complaint, the ruling TVK party, led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, has formally lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Women seeking action over the speech.