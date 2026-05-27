New Delhi: Air India will reduce up to 22 per cent of its domestic flights amid rising operational costs due to high fuel prices, according to sources.

The loss-making airline, which is facing financial headwinds, has reduced international flights by around 27 per cent, the sources said.

Air India operates around 4,400 weekly flights. Out of them, about 3,600 are domestic, and 800 are international services.

“In continuation of our previously announced adjustments to select international services between June and August 2026, we have temporarily rationalised operations on certain domestic routes during the same period, with a reduction in frequencies on select routes,” Air India said in a statement Wednesday.

Sources said 20-22 per cent of the domestic flights would be reduced.

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The airline said these adjustments are driven by the sustained impact of high fuel prices on overall operations.

“Air India will continue to monitor demand and operating conditions closely, with a view to restoring frequencies as conditions stabilise,” it said in the statement.

The carrier also said that passengers impacted by these changes will be proactively assisted with re-accommodation on alternative flights, complimentary date changes, or full refunds, as applicable.