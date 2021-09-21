New Delhi: Air Marshal Vivek Ram (VR) Chaudhari will be the new Chief of Air Staff after Air Chief Marshal RK Bhadauria retires September 30. At present Vivek Ram Chaudhari is currently the Vice Chief of Air Staff in the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Air Marshal Chaudhari was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF December 29, 1982. He has held various command, staff and instructional appointments at various levels, the government said in a statement released Tuesday. During his service, Chaudhari has been decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and the Vayu Sena Medal.

“The government has decided to appoint Air Marshal VR Chaudhari, presently Vice Chief of Air Staff, as the next Chief of the Air Staff after the retirement of Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, September 30,” the Defence Ministry said in a brief statement.

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria will retire exactly two years after his appointment to the top post September 30, 2019.