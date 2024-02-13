Chennai: Global aircraft engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney Tuesday said it has established its new India Digital Capability Centre (IDCC) in Bengaluru.

The new centre will accelerate innovation and drive digital and business transformation for Pratt & Whitney worldwide.

According to Pratt & Whitney, the facility will be co-located with its engineering and supply chain operations centers of excellence.

“The expansion of Pratt & Whitney’s digital technology presence in Bengaluru will allow us to leverage India’s aviation and technology talent and accelerate our digital transformation,” said Rahul Dharni, Vice President & Global Chief Information Officer, Pratt & Whitney.

Pratt & Whitney has begun recruiting its first tranche of employees for the IDCC and is expected to grow to over 300 employees by 2027.

“With $40 million already invested in engineering and supply chain operations centres in the last two years, Pratt & Whitney continues to grow its presence and contribution to India’s aerospace ecosystem with this additional multi-million-dollar investment in the IDCC,” said Ashmita Sethi, President & Country Head, Pratt & Whitney, India.

Pratt & Whitney’s other investments in-country include a India Customer Training Center in Hyderabad and its research & development collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

Pratt & Whitney has sourced nearly $55 million in the past 10 years from leading aerospace suppliers in India and also sourced over $500 million in engineering services into India over the past two decades.

IANS