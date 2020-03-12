New Delhi: Telecom major Bharti Airtel said Thursday it has acquired a strategic stake in ‘Spectacom Global’ under its Airtel ‘Start-up Accelerator Programme’ that supports early-stage startups in India. The company, however, did not disclose the quantum of stake picked and the financial details of the transaction with ‘Spectacom’.

‘Spectacom’ which produces digital content that allows people across languages, geographies and fitness levels to connect with each other and explore health and fitness training programmes, is the brainchild of Adnan Adeeb and Zeba Zaidi – creators of the ‘Devils Circuit’ military-style obstacle races.

Spectacom is the second company to join the Airtel Start-up Accelerator Programme after Bangalore-based ‘Vahan’.

“Airtel will work closely with ‘Spectacom’ to help increase awareness and adoption of its cutting age health & fitness platform and encourage individuals to overcome mental barriers and achieve their full potential,” a statement from the company said.

‘Spectacom’ will cater to India’s growing interest in staying fitter and healthier by creating training and nutrition videos along with live extreme sporting events, the company added.

“We believe that ‘X Sports’, which are all about fitness, aligns beautifully with our brand. Thanks to the deep penetration of mobile internet in India, the potential to grow the adoption of ‘Devils Circuit style X Sports’ amongst India’s youth is immense,” Airtel chief product officer Adarsh Nair said. This also fits into Airtel’s strong focus on connecting with the youth and providing them digital platforms to fulfil their aspirations,” he added.

PTI