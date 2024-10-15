Male: Senior diplomat Aishath Azeema is set to replace Ibrahim Shaheeb as the top Maldivian envoy to India, a media report said here Tuesday.

The move to appoint a new ambassador to New Delhi comes as the archipelagic nation seeks to repair and reinforce its ties with India, news portal Sun.mv said and described India as one of the Maldives’ “closest bilateral partners.”

The development comes days after President Mohamed Muizzu concluded his first state visit to India earlier this month.

Muizzu sent a letter to the Parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee Monday seeking parliamentary approval for Azeema’s appointment. The Committee approved the appointment Tuesday, the news portal said.

Azeema, who joined the foreign service in 1988, has served as the Maldivian ambassador to China from June 2019 to September 2023. She also previously served as deputy ambassador of the Maldives to the UK, and in various senior capacities in the Foreign Ministry, including as an additional secretary and joint secretary.

