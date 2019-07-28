Mumbai: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with daughter Aaradhya sent in good wishes for husband and actor Abhishek Bachchans kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers.

The actress posted a photograph with Aaradhya on Instagram as they cheered for her husband’s kabaddi team.

Showing team spirit, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were wearing team jerseys and were cheering for him. Abhishek reacted to the image, calling them his “good luck charms”.

And the charm worked as Abhishek’s Jaipur Pink Panthers registered a big win over Bengal Warriors during the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) here on Saturday.

Congratulating the team, Aishwarya shared a group picture with the players. She wrote: “God bless boyz…Shine on Pink Pantherrrrssss.”

On the film front, Aishwarya was last seen in “Fanney Khan”, which also featured Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will reportedly be seen in Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project “Ponniyin Selvan”.