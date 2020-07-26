Mumbai: Khiladi Kumar Akshay and gorgeous beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have worked together in just two films. First they worked in Khakee and later in Action Replayy.

Though, the stars have worked in just two movies, they share a very good camaraderie and are indeed very good friends. Meanwhile, a throwback photoshoot of Aishwarya and Akshay in a swimming pool has been going viral on social media.

The pictures surfaced online after a fan shared it on Instagram first. It has now garnered thousands of likes and comments. Akshay and Aishwarya totally killed this photoshoot with their sizzling chemistry.

The former Miss World looks gorgeous as usual. Her blue-eyes are just so hypnotic. Fans can’t get their eyes off from her. As for Mr Khiladi, well, he is one actor who has always been fit but in this flashback picture he is indeed looking hot. That’s it. There is no other word to describe him.

Well, after looking at this photograph, fans really want the Gabbar Is Back hero to team up with Abhishek Bachchan’s wife once again as the two look really good together and fans would love to see them together on the big screen.