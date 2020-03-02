Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn asked his admirers Monday and those of his Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay Kumar to not be at loggerheads with each other as both the actors share a warm equation off-screen. They said that their fans of both should show the same feeling towards one another.

Ajay and Akshay will feature in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming Sooryavanshi, in which the former will be seen in an extended cameo as ‘Singham’.

“Akshay and I are here together so we both want to tell our fan clubs that please don’t fight amongst yourselves. We see our fans fight with each other. We want to say that we both have always supported each other and we have made this film with a lot of love. You all also please go and watch this film with each other,” Ajay told reporters.

The actor was speaking at the trailer launch of the film here Monday.

See link for trailer:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1231784208860729346

Akshay said he shares a special bond with Ajay and revealed how he was initially supposed to make his debut in Phool Aur Kaante, which marked the entry of Ajay in films.

“Ajay and I had started our career together. We both had fought for our debut film, Phool aur Kaante. Initially, I was there but then he pushed me and got in,” he quipped. “Today we have reached this stage where we have done so many films together,” the actor added.

Sooryavanshi is the third film in Rohit’s cop universe after Ajay’s ‘Singham’ and Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba. This is Akshay and Rohit’s first project together.

Ajay said when the first Singham released no one imagined the cop universe would become so huge.

“I don’t think I initially thought it would turn into this huge franchise. I was amazed by the women’s response for the first film. After its release, we felt the franchise could grow,” stated Ajay.

Ranveer, who was also present at the event, said sharing the frame with Ajay and Akshay was an experience of a lifetime for him.

“I’m just too excited… I’ve shared screen space with my idols or for Rohit sir who has this one-of-a-kind vision. I’m as excited as an audience. You’ll watch this film again and again,” Ranveer asserted.

Also featuring Katrina Kaif, the movie is slated to be released March 24.

